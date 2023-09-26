Prince Arthur; The RTU defender billed to be the next John Mensah

RTU centre back, Prince Arthur

For most football lovers in the country, the name Prince Arthur does not ring a bell but for those who have followed his progress from Unique FC to Real Tamale United, he is a star in the making.

The centre-back joined the Tamale-based club on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023-2024 season with expectations high that he was going to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the season.



Prince Arthur who joined Real Tamale United from Tudu Mighty Jet is slowly being eased into top-flight football and as a result, has not enjoyed a game in the 2023/2024 season yet.



It is expected that as the season wears on he will be introduced into the starting team of Real Tamale United and become a cog in their displays.



As he awaits his chance to break into the first team of RTU, most technical men who have witnessed his immense talent believe that he has the potential to be the next John Mensah.

Prince Arthur’s elegance when on the ball, timely tackles and area superiority have earned him a likeness with John Mensah who undoubtedly is one of Ghana’s greatest centre-backs.



The 23-year-old has a towering figure akin to the football legend and is able to drag the ball from the back and execute the accurate long and short passes of a modern-day centre.



His versatility also makes it possible for him to play across any of the positions at the back and even step forward as a defensive midfielder.



Off the field, he maintains a likable personality and his devotion to learning and innovation has seen him become the chief accountant of the fitness outfit, Train Like A Pro GH