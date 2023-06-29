0
Prince Arthur joins Serbian Super League club FK Novi Pazar

Prince Arthur 610x400 Ghanaian prodigy Prince Arthur

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian prodigy Prince Arthur has completed a move to Serbian Super League club FK Novi Pazar, signing a three-year contract after his stint with Accra-based EurAfrica FC.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder recently concluded a successful loan spell at Croatian giants HNK Rijeka, where his impressive performances caught the attention of Novi Pazar.

The Serbian club showed significant interest in Arthur and reached an agreement with ArthurLegacy Sports, the player's exclusive representative, to secure his services.

During his time with EurAfrica FC, Arthur showcased his talent and potential, making a notable impact in the 2021/22 Greater-Accra division 2 season. He contributed with six goals, eight assists, and earned four Man of the Match awards.

With a promising trajectory in his club career, Prince Arthur is regarded as a young talent destined for remarkable success in the near future.

The move to FK Novi Pazar presents an exciting opportunity for him to continue his development and make further strides in his professional journey.

