Prince Opoku Agyemang to join South African side Cape Town City FC

Medeama SC striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama SC striker Prince Opoku Agyemang will depart Ghana for South Africa in the coming days ahead of his move to Cape Town City FC.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands everything is set for the proven goal scorer to arrive in Cape Town latest next week to seal the deal.



Opoku Agyemang is expected to sign a three-year contract for the Citizens as they continue preparations for the 2020/2021 campaign.



Medeama and the Cape Town City reached agreement in April 2020 for the transfer of the 28-year-old striker.

Opoku Agyemang joined the Mauve and Yellows at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season New Edubiase United FC.



He netted 11 goals in 14 matches and provided three assists in the Ghana Premier League before it was terminated.



Opoku Agyemang was part of the Ghana team that finished as runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.