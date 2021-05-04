Prince Opoku Agyemang to tie the knot with long-time sweetheart on May 8

Striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama SC striker Prince Opoku Agyemang is set to tie the knot with long-time sweetheart Linda Frimpomaa Sefah.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 8 at in Kumasi.



Top club officials as well as a host of Ghana Premier League stars are expected to be in attendance at the private ceremony.



Opoku has been sensational for Medeama scoring five goals in seven matches since his return from South Africa.

The 28-year-old goal machine is continuing from where he left off to Cape Town City FC, starting to turn the numbers in style for the Mauve and Yellow.



He was recalled by Medeama following the side’s tetchy start to the season.



Agyemang scored 11 goals in 14 games in the Ghana Premier League last season before the coronavirus pandemic halted football.