Prince Opoku Agyemang travels with Cape Town City FC ahead of his debut against Maritzburg United

Ghana international, Prince Opoku Agyemang has traveled with the rest of the Cape Town City FC squad ahead of his debut against Maritzburg United in the PSL on Wednesday, October, 27.
Agyemang, who has joined the South African side on loan from Medeama SC is expected to be named in the Citizens' matchday squad for Wednesday game at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
The hugely talented Ghanaian striker missed the side's 1-1 stalemate against Chippa United due to a delay in his paperwork.
But he has now been cleared after traveling with the rest of his colleagues to face Maritzburg United for the Premier Soccer League match in mid-week.
The former Black Stars B striker is expected to be key for the Citizen in their quest to achieve their set targets this term.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Raphael Dwamena accepts Vejle BK's decision to cancel contract
- Former Ghana youth star Awule Quaye Jnr confesses to reducing his age by 5 years
- Jeremy Frimpong pays tribute to ex-Man City youth player Jeremy Wisten
- Petr Cech made things better for Chelsea – Michael Essien
- Caleb Ekuban is set to return to Trabzonspor training after coronavirus scare
- Read all related articles