Prince-Osei Owusu scores brace for Jahn Regensburg in defeat to Heidenheim

Ghana forward Prince-Osei Owusu

Ghana forward Prince-Osei Owusu scored twice for Jahn Regensburg in their 3-2 defeat against Heidenheim on Sunday in the final matchday of the German Bundesliga 2.

It means the 26-year-old now has 9 goals this season in 32 appearances, but his goals could not help his side escape relegation.



Owusu gave Regensburg the lead in the 51st minute with an assist from Konrad Faber after a goalless first half.



He doubled the lead for Regensburg four minutes later after being set up by Benedikt Saller.



However, Benedikt Saller then turned the ball into his own net, reducing the deficit for the visitors with two minutes to go until the hour mark.

Heidenheim, who will be playing in the Bundesliga playoff, scored twice to secure a late victory.



They leveled the score in the 93rd minute through Jan-Niklas Beste from a penalty spot.



Tim Kleindienst then snatched the winner for the visitors in the 99th minute to seal a 3-2 victory.