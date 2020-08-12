Sports News

Prince Pamboe pleads with govt, GFA on coronavirus test for cleared national teams

CAF medical officer Dr Prince Pamboe

Sports Physician and CAF medical officer Dr Prince Pamboe has advised the government to provide a special dispensation for the national teams on the COVID-19 testing protocols so they can begin camping as soon as possible.

The national U17 and U20 women’s team are set to begin preparations ahead of their respective FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.



The teams have been given some guidelines by government to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols before they can begin camping.



With testing to be done by health authorities for all the players invited to camp, Dr Prince Pamboe has appealed to government and the GFA to ensure a special dispensation is given to the national team players so that their COVID-19 test results will be out within 43 hours for them to start camping.



“I will plead with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association on the COVID-19 testing for the national team players. If they go for the normal one which is for free, the handicap with that one is that the results takes long to come out.

So the Ministry and the COVID-19 team should cooperate so they do a test which will see the results come out early”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The test should be out by 43 hours, which will help the players to begin camping. If the test results are not out the players cannot be in camp”, he added.



The two national women’s team will be engaged in FIFA U17 and U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Guinea Bissau in September.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.