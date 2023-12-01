Prince Tagoe opens up on record €2 million deal in Saudi Arabian League

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has opened up on the record amount of money he received from playing in the lucrative Saudi Arabian league

The former Ghana Premier League top scorer, who previously played for Hearts of Oak, joined Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia after winning the Goal King title in Ghana's top flight.



Following his failed move to Mainz 05 in Germany, the prolific forward joined the Saudi side between 2006 and 2007 which set a record for the highest amount paid for an African player at the time.



"I went to Saudi Arabia, first signing in Africa, it has never happened before, 2 million euros net where Benzema currently plays," Tagoe revealed on Angel TV.

Prince Tagoe, who also represented the Black Stars in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has had a notable career that includes stints with clubs like Hoffenheim, Al Shabab, and Partizan.



Tagoe who featured the last time for the Black Stars in 2012 scored seven goals in 36 appearances.