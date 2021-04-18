Prince Tagoe rules out Coaching Black Stars in the future

Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has ruled himself out of Coaching the Black Stars sometime in the future.

Tagoe, who was part of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, stated he’s currently into scouting and harbours hopes of grabbing his coaching badges in the future.



However, Tagoe does not fancy Coaching the Black Stars in the future when he grabs his coaching license.



“For now am into scouting. To be frank, I have not thought of coaching the Black Stars because I have a lot of work doing” he said.

“Even in the future, I don’t see myself coaching the Black Stars, I have not plan for it and moreover I don’t have passion for it so I don’t think it is in my plans now”



Prince Tagoe was capped 36 times for Ghana scoring 7 goals between 2006 and 2012.