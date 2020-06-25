Sports News

Prince Tagoe rules out imminent retirement

Ghana attacker Prince Tagoe says he is still active and open to offers with the opportunity of rejoining Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak at age 33.

The former Hearts of Oak striker was said to have hanged his boots after some difficult times in his career.



Tagoe has been without a Club since he left Chittagong Abahani of Bangladesh.



He has been in the country in a quest to secure himself another Club with hopes of playing for his former Club.



“I have not retired yet, I am still active, I don’t have a Club now but I still have my usual training,” he told TV3.

“I want to play for Hearts of Oak before I retire. Hearts of Oak is my Club and am always willing to play for them anytime.”



In 2010, Tagoe got the opportunity to represent Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he featured in games against Serbia, Australia and Germany at the Group stages.



The former Ghana Premier League top scorer has already enjoyed some time with the likes of 1899 Hoffenheim, Bursaspor and Partizan.

