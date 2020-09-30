Prince of Monza - KP Boateng unveiled by Serie B newcomers AC Monza

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been unveiled by Italian Serie B side AC Monza.
The former AC Milan man was outdoored in a stunning video, describing the Ghanaian as the Prince of Monza in a historic looking mini-documentary .
Boateng had been linked with a move to the newly-promoted Serie B outfit after he was declared surplus to requirements at Fiorentina.
But after weeks of speculation, the 33-year-old finally signed a one-year deal with the club which is owned by former AC Milan patron Silvio Berlusconi.
A statement confirms the Ghanaian signed a contract to June 2021, with option to extend for another year.
Berlusconi and his trusty CEO Galliani are building a new football dynasty at Monza after spending 30 year as AC Milan president, earning promotion from Serie C last term.
He has also reunited with former Milan coach Cristian Brocchi, who is now at the helm of affairs for Monza.
Success doesn’t just find you ???? #boa7eng ???? ???? @ACMonza pic.twitter.com/A222r5k6wl— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 30, 2020
