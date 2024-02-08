Princella Adubea moves to Israeli club Hapoel Raanana Women FC

Ghana international attacker Princella Adubea

Ghana international attacker Princella Adubea has moved to Israeli club Hapoel Raanana Women FC. The Black Queens attacker left Israeli champions FC Kiryat Gat after two seasons.

Hapoel Raanana Women FC's official statement reads: "The national champion's scoring pioneer Kiryat Gat joins the club on the last day of the transfer window. Adobea, a player of the Ghana national team, is recovering from an injury and is soon returning to the fields and this time in Ra'anana's uniform"



She represented Ghana at the U20 level at two World Cups in 2016 and 2018. She previously played for Sporting de Huelva.



Adubea joined Racing Féminas in July 2020 from Sporting de Huelva and went ahead to make 32 appearances across the period, scoring four goals.

At Huelva, the highly-rated footballer scored 8 goals in 20 matches in the Primera Division Femenina.



The 25-year-old left Ghana for Spain in 2020 to join Huelva after emerging back-to-back top scorer of the Ghana Women's Premier League.



She was also named SWAG Female Footballer of the Year in 2016 and 2016. Adubea picked up the Foreign Based Female Footballer of the Year at the 48th Annual SWAG Awards.