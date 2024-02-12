Proceeds from 2022 World Cup to go into construction of 40-bed accommodation at Prampram - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has noted that the construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility; a gymnasium, a swimming pool and a medical Centre will soon commence at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

This according to the FA is part of a grand plan to upgrade the Centre to meet international standards.



According to Kurt Okraku, the construction will commence this year.



“We have the clearance to invest in a 40-bed accommodation in Prampram, construction will start soon and it will include a modern-day gymnasium, a swimming pool and a medical Centre to service our footballers and athletes who use our Prampram Technical Center.

“Indeed, the entire land space will be fenced very, very soon, work is going to start very soon and I mean this year,” Kurt Okraku said when the GFA met the press last Wednesday.



The Ghana FA in a communique has disclosed that the project will be funded by proceeds from Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



The GFA says it aims to give a lift to the centre's infrastructure to accommodate our national teams and provide adequate facilities for training and camping.