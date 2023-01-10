Prof Peter Twumasi reveals why NSA demanded $2M from Ghana's World Cup money

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi

The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, has confirmed that they have put in a request to be given $2 million from the money Ghana made by participating in the recently ended 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars who made their 4th appearance in the FIFA World Cup earned $9 million after exiting the group stages of the 2022 edition.



Ghana was also given $1.5 million to prepare for the Mundial which takes the total figure to $10.5 million.



According to the NSA boss, they requested $2 million because they contributed to the Black Stars' qualification and need that amount to prepare the venues for other assignments.



“The NSA contributed immensely to the Black Stars being able to qualify for the World Cup and even the AFCON, preparation-wise."

"All we are saying is that give us $2m earned from the World Cup money so we can also prepare for other major activities to take place because we would soon play AFCON, World Cup qualifiers so we need to prepare,” he said on Happy FM.



The Black Stars exited the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing 4th in Group H behind Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal.



