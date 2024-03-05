Professor Peter Twumasi sacked as NSA boss

Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi has been sacked as the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In a release by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante it was confirmed that Professor Peter Twumasi was removed from office on February 26, 2024.



The statement also revealed that Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed to act as Director General of the NSA until a permanent replacement is named.



Nana Bediatuo Asante emphasized that Dodzie Numekevor has 14 days to accept the appointment as the acting NSA boss.



Prof. Twumasi's dismissal comes after he was summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters, where he appealed for mercy according to a Joy Sports report.

However, his responses on the matters raised against him and his work did not convince the appointing authority which has resulted in his removal.



Prof. Twumasi was appointed as Director General of the NSA on December 10, 2019, replacing Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned from office after Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' documentary.



JNA/DO