Progress of work on Nadwoli Sports Complex satisfactory – Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has lauded the progress of work done thus far toward the completion of the Nadwoli Sports Complex.

The project is being undertaken by the Wembley Sports Construction firm and financed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



During an inspection exercise at the site, Speaker Bagbin expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and urged for the appropriate maintenance culture to be adopted once the sports complex is completed.



“From what I have witnessed so far, its a sight to behold, and the pitch as the construction manager has said, is the best so far that is being constructed in the country."



"The size of the pitch which is 75 by 1/10 is a bit above the standard size...the biggest is usually 120 by 75 but in Ghana, we are yet to have such a size so what we have to do is to ensure that we adopt a sound maintenance culture,” he added.



Meanwhile, an official from Wembley Sports Construction, Simon Lamptey said that his outfit will not compromise on quality as it gears up to execute the second phase of the project.

“Phase 2 will see the construction of running tracks which will commence from next year and the next focus after the actual playing area is done is to commence the construction of the spectator stand,” Lamptey added.



When completed, the Nadwoli multi-purpose sports complex will have a FIFA standard 11-aside pitch, fencing, floodlights, spectator stands, changing rooms, multi-purpose courts and a VIP stand.







MA/KPE