Promoted Aaron Opoku debuts for Hamburg first team in German second-tier league

Ghanaian youngster Aaron Opoku marked his senior debut for Hamburg SV over the weekend in the German Bundesliga 2.
Hamburg recorded a 2-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday September, 18 in their 2020/2021 season opener.
Opoku who has previously played for Hamburg U-19 and Hamburg SV II was introduced in the 89th minute to make his very first senior team appearance.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Hansa Rostock in the 3rd Liga where he had a scintillating campaign.
The young winger made 33 appearances, scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists.
Opoku has played for the German U19 and U20 sides where has made seven appearances in total.
