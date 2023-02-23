Prophet Kofi Oduro celebrates Christian Atsu, entreats family not to grieve

Prophet Kofi Oduro and late Christian Atsu

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministries (Alabaster House Chapel), has celebrated the late Christian Atsu for a life well lived.

While paying tribute to the former Black Stars player during a service on February 19, 2023, Reverend Kofi Oduro hailed the deceased for dedicating his life to charity work.



Kofi Oduro addressing his congregation emphasized that Christian Atsu was more than just a Black Stars player.



"Christian Atsu is not just a Black Stars player, he is also a spirit-filled king born again child of God. So heaven has won. We celebrate you for all the investment you id for the kingdom, for the poor, the vulnerable, the destitute, the less privileged, and the unfortunate. Today, we do not mourn, we don't grieve, we celebrate your life for what you did for Ghana Black Stars and for the flag of Ghana,"



He continued by saying a word of prayer for the former Chelsea winger.



"I pray heavenly father you take pleasure in the death of your saint. I bless you that you will also receive the soul of Atsu. And I thank you for his wife, his children, and his brothers and sisters, his entire family. As we commensurate with them and eulogise Christians, I pray that you give them the courage, strength, and comfort, and also hope that a Christian does not die, we only transition. We give you thanks in Jesus' name, amen."

He also entreated the family not to grieve because their beloved's was religious.



"The reason why I will tell the Christian Atsu's family not to grieve, not to cry, is because the man is a born-again Christian."



Christian Atsu through his ambassadorial role at Arms Around the Child adopted the kids and parented them as his, enrolling them in school, and providing them with items and necessary support from time to time.



He also worked together with The Crime Check Foundation in Ghana to pay fines for petty criminals and helped reintegrate them into the society.



Christian Atsu was trapped to death following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023.

His mortal remain was recovered a week after the incident and was sent to Ghana afterward.



Atsu is one of Hatayspor's seven employees who lost their lives after the disaster.



EE/KPE