Proposal to extend GFA presidency to three terms is greediness - Abbey Pobi

Jonathan Abbey Pobi

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobi has kicked against the proposal to extend the Ghana Football Association presidency to three terms.

According to Jonathan Abbey Pobi, the current two terms should be left alone.

"Setting up a committee for the three terms is wrong because we don't have integrity. Now no Ghanaian coach can coach the Black Stars again because they have proved beyond a reasonable doubt they have come out and said if they are given the job they are not allowed to work," he told Peace FM.

"So how can a Ghanaian coach manage the Black Stars we don't have integrity, administrators don't have integrity, coaches don't have integrity.

"And you are going to sit down now and say we should do a proposal so that someone goes for three terms...how it is greediness those who don't tell the truth are thieves it is not the matter of who will come it should be two terms. America that we go for loan from them how winning bonus is higher than them are we alright as a nation."

