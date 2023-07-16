0
Prosper Ahiabu scores for VPS against AC Oulu

Prosper Ahiabu Prosper Ahiabu gave his team Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) the lead in the 17th minute

Sun, 16 Jul 2023

Ghana's Prosper Ahiabu scored in VPS victory against AC Oulu in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Saturday afternoon.

VPS beat AC Oulu 3-0 at the Hietalahden jalkapallostadion.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was VPS five wins, AC Oulu five wins, and four draws.

Prosper Ahiabu started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes. The away side had more possession throughout the 90 minutes.

In the 17th minute, Prosper Ahiabu gave his team Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) the lead. Ahiabu's goal was assisted by Samuel Lindeman.

Callum Ward's own goal increased the home team's lead before Sebastian Strandvall added the final goal for a 3-0 victory.

Prosper Ahiabu has made 15 appearances and scored one goal in the Finnish Veikkausliiga for VPS.

Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) is seventh on the league table with 18 points after 16 games while AC Oulu is fourth with 27 points after 16 games.

Vaasan Palloseura will play Haka at home on July 23rd.

Source: footballghana.com
