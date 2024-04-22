Prosper Kasim provides assist for crucial Birmingham Legion winner against Miami FC

Prosper Kasim

Birmingham Legion celebrated a triumphant victory over Miami FC, securing their place in the winning column in the USL Championship.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Ghana's Prosper Kasim delivered a precise cross to Stefano Pinho, who expertly slotted the ball into the net.



Throughout the match, 17-year-old Fernando Delgado showcased his remarkable goalkeeping skills, making impressive saves to deny the home team from scoring early on.



Miami FC had their first significant opportunity in the 36th minute when Molina attempted a header, aiming to chip the ball into the net. However, Delgado's lightning-fast reflexes thwarted the incoming threat, preserving Legion FC's clean sheet.



Kasim unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box in the 41st minute, but the goalkeeper managed to get a touch on the ball, preventing it from finding the bottom left corner.

After the whistle signalled the start of the second half, Miami FC launched a barrage of shots. Substitute Gabriel Cabral took an audacious shot from the middle of the field, but it sailed over the net.



Legion's first opportunity in the second half materialized in the 46th minute when Kasim found Pinho positioned outside the box. However, Miami's Ndiaye swiftly advanced off his line, perfectly timing his challenge to disrupt the Brazilian's attempt.



The pivotal moment of the night arrived in the 62nd minute when Kobe Hernandez-Foster delivered a magnificent cross to Kasim. Miami's goalkeeper, slightly out of position and off his line, lost his balance, failing to challenge Kasim, who cleverly went behind him.



Kasim then provided an outstanding assist to Pinho, who found himself with an open net, effortlessly slotting the ball past Miami's defenders and sealing Legion FC's victory.