Prosper Kasim scores for Birmingham Legion FC against Charleston Battery

Ghana's Prosper Kasim

Ghana's Prosper Kasim scored in Birmingham Legion FC's defeat to Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Quarter-final at the Patriots Point.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Charleston Battery three wins, Birmingham Legion FC three wins, and one draw.



Prosper Kassim started the game on the right wing and lasted 82 minutes.



Charleston dominated the first half, and its efforts were rewarded when Emelio Ycaza scored off a corner kick in the 17th minute.

Legion FC grabbed control of the game after the Battery scored. Birmingham responded with an equalizer in the 41st minute, just before halftime, with possession of the ball.



Tyler Pasher took a deflection in the area and instantly crossed it to Kasim at the far post, who headed it in.



In the 68th minute, the Battery scored the game-winning goal. Derek Dodson finished off a deflection from Enzo Martinez with the ball moving about in Birmingham's penalty area.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian attacker made 35 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted six in the USL this season.