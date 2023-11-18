Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Medeama SC encounter

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 11 clash against Medeama SC.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the defending champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Kotoko who have suffered three consecutive defeats will hope to return to winning ways to ease the pressure on Narteh Ogum.
Midfielder Richmond Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena and right-back Augustine Agyemang are all out of the game.
Baba Yahaya however has returned to the match-day squad.
Below is the 20-man squad for the Medeama game:
GOALKEEPERS
1. Danlad Ibrahim
2. Frederick Asare
DEFENDERS
3. Richard Lamptey
4. Nana Beyin Amoah
5. Sheriff Mohammed
6. Nurudeen Yussif
7. Henry Ansu
MIDFIELDERS
8. Michael Dwamena
9. Andrews Ntim Manu
10. Sherif Mohammed
11. Justice Blay
FORWARDS
12. Baba Yahaya
13. Kalo Ouattara
14. Eric Zeze
15. Enock Morrison
16. Georges Nfegue
17. Shadrach Addo
18. Steven Mukwala
19. Peter Amidu
20. Isaac Oppong