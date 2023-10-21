Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Nations FC game

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man for their game against Nations FC.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Kotoko who have recorded back-to-back wins after a difficult start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will hope to continue their fine form.



Justice Blay and Enock Morrison have been left out of the squad due to minor injuries with Rockey Dwamena and Baba Yahaya making the squad.



The squad is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, 10 midfielders and two strikers.



Below is the squad list:

Danlad Ibrahim



Frederick Asare



Augustine Agyapong



Nicholas Osei Bonsu



Nanabayin Amoah

Henry Ansu



Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed



Yahaya Dawuni



Michael Kyei Dwamena



Andrews Ntim Manu

Rockey Dwamena



Sheriff Mohammed



Peter Amidu Acquah



Bernard Somuah



Georges Mfegue

Baba Yahaya



Richmond Lamptey



Richmond Opoku



Kalo Quattara



Steven Mukwala Dese