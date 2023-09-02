Prosper Narteh Ogum is a perfect fit for Asante Kotoko - Ibrahim Sunday

Asante Kotoko legend, Ibrahim Sunday

Asante Kotoko legend, Ibrahim Sunday believes Prosper Narteh Ogum is a perfect fit for the club.

Narteh Ogum who led the club to win the 2021/22 Premier League title in his first spell at the club has returned to the club following the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors and the management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Following the announcement of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the life patron of the club, Narteh Ogum will serve as the head coach.



Sunday, who played and coached the record Ghana Premier League holders believes Narteh Ogum is the right man for the club.



“At the moment, it is good news for the club because he was there, he did well and we hope he will get the same support from the players, the management, the directors and the supporters," he told Radio Gold.

“Otherwise he may not be able to do it if he doesn’t get the support because they are interrelated and if he gets the support from all these angles he will do well.



“But if he doesn’t get support from one of them, it will be very difficult for him and I hope they all support him.



“We hope that they support him to bring the club back to a good situation," he added.