Prosper Narteh Ogum is one of the most experienced coaches in Ghana - Frederick Asare

Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare said the club’s head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is one of the most experienced coaches in Ghana.

After a tough 2022/23 season, the club’s life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has put in place a four-member Interim Management Committee to steer the Porcupine Warriors into the 2023/24 season.



The new era has seen the re-appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the club’s Head Coach and the goalkeeper did not hesitate to heap praises on his training methods so far.



“Prosper is one of the most experienced coaches in Ghana, working with him in the national team and also seeing him here is very great,” he told the club’s official YouTube channel, also adding that the club will win the league title next season.

“His training drills and everything is perfect. The Technical Team are doing extremely good [job],” Asare added.



The Ghanaian giants have been preparing for the upcoming season at Beposo for the week.