Prosper Narteh Ogum tasked by Asantehene to build strong Kotoko team for new season

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum has been entrusted with the responsibility to construct a formidable squad for Asante Kotoko ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The appointment comes after a meeting between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the club legends, and the supporters' leadership, leading to Ogum's return to the club.



Having previously served as Asante Kotoko's coach before departing at the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season following a dispute with management, Ogum has now been called back to lead the team once again.



Nana Kwame Dankwah, the First Vice Chairman of Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council, disclosed that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the esteemed King, visited the Adako Jachie Complex and held discussions with the club's leadership, technical team, and legendary players.

During this interaction, the revered monarch advised the technical team, headed by Prosper Ogum, to focus on constructing a team that can compete effectively not only in the short term but also in the medium and long term.



Nana Kwame Dankwah conveyed the King's message in an interview with Akoma FM, stating, "The King (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) today after touring Adako Jachie Complex engaged the leadership of Asante Kotoko NCC, together with the legends, they addressed the technical team. Otumfuo advised that the technical team led by Prosper Ogum should build a formidable side not with the sole purpose of winning the league in the short term but a side that will be reliable and competitive in the medium and long term."



During his previous stint with Asante Kotoko, Ogum steered the team to clinch the Premier League title in his debut season. However, he departed the club in his second season due to disagreements with the management.