Prosper Ogum gets green light from Otumfuo to continue after crisis meeting at Manhyia

Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has been given the green light to continue his job as the coach of Asante Kotoko after a meeting with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia.

The crisis meeting which took place at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, April 18, had the players, the technical team, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the team take turns to meet with the King to address concerns within the club.



Tensions escalated when a faction of supporters disrupted a training session, demanding the resignation of Ogum and his technical team.



In response to these developments, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II intervened by convening the emergency meeting, ultimately deciding to allow Prosper Nartey Ogum and the Interim Management Team to continue their efforts to address the club’s challenges.

With the team grappling with performance challenges, the decisions made during this crucial assembly are expected to shape the future of Asante Kotoko as they navigate through the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko currently sit in 11th place on the league table with thirty-three (33) points and face league leaders, Samatex 96 on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.