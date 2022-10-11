Prosper Ogum is not joining Hearts - Spokesperson

Prosper Ogum

Close associate and confidante of former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has debunked reports linking the coach to the vacant Hearts job.

Asante Fokuo claims that Dr. Prosper Nartey will not be heading to Accra Hearts of Oak as it's been speculated.



Hearts of Oak do not have a substantive coach after parting ways with the club just three matches into the season.



Reports were rife that Dr. Ogum will join David Ocloo who has already been appointed by Hearts as an assistant coach acting in the interim.

The former UCC lecturer helped Asante Kotoko win the league ending an eight-year league title drought last season.



"For now, coach Ogum wouldn't go to Hearts. He thinks the timing and atmosphere aren't good for him now. He is a professional coach and just left Kotoko so wouldn't want to join Hearts." he told Onua TV.



"There are lots of clubs in Africa that are chasing and will accept an offer at an appropriate time. He now logs heads with Alwasi Appiah and could handle one team in future."