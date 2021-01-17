Protect Fabio Gama – Sarfo Gyamfi urges GPL referees

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi, has urged Ghana Premier League referees to protect Brazilian midfielder, Fabia Gama, from the brutal play of the league.

The 28-year-old put up an impressive performance for the Porcupine Warriors in their 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals in their league game last Monday and assisted the second goal.



Gyamfi believes he’s an asset to the league with what he has shown in the game and should have been treated better in the game than he has had.



“He (Fabio Gama) suffered too many fouls and should have been protected by the referee. Ghanaian referees don’t protect players like the Europeans do,” he told Silver FM.

The 1992 AFCON finalist says Gama’s attributes and profile fits exactly what the club needs now and will be immense if he stays fit.



“He will help Asante Kotoko. He is the type of player the club needed. We should just pray he stays fit and plays the games as they come,” Gyamfi noted.



Asante Kotoko lie sixth on the league log with twelve points, trailing leaders Ashantigold by three points and will play as guests to WAFA in week 9 of the league tomorrow.