'Proud' Majeed Ashimeru looking forward to Anderlecht career

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is eager to begin his Anderlecht career after completing his loan switch on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old joins the Belgium giants for the rest of the season, with Anderlecht having the option of making the deal a permanent one.



He moves to the Purple and White from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, his fourth loan spell since joining Salzburg in 2018.



"Proud and looking forward to meeting my new family soon, Anderlecht," he wrote on Twitter.



Ashimeru joins the rest of his teammates on Thursday to beginning training ahead of his debut for the club.

"Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game. He was schooled withing the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate," said Anderlecht Sports Director Peter Verbeke.



“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration," he added.



The 22-year-old joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 from WAFA and has spent time on loan at Austria Lustenau, St Gallen and Wolfsberger AC.