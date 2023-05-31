Proud moment as Abedi Pele watches 'Ayew brothers' clash in final game of Premier League

Abedi Pele with son, Jordan Ayew

Three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Pele, was a proud dad when he watched his two sons, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew play against each other on the final day of the English Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 28.

Pele watched as Jordan Ayew started and lasted the entire duration while Andrew Ayew came on for Morgan Gibbs-White in the 89th minute as the game ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.



Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored first for Nottingham Forest in the 31st minute before Will Hughes levelled for the hosts in the 66th minute.



After the game, Crystal Palace posted pictures of their players and loved ones on Instagram and Jordan Ayew and his dad Abedi Ayew were not left out.



The final game of the season was a chance for players to share their success with their loved ones and fans who supported the team throughout the season.

Jordan Ayew found his rhythm after coach Roy Hodgson returned for his second stint with the club, replacing Patrick Vieira after the international break in March. He went on to register three goals in that period.



He ended the season with 4 goals, and 3 assists in 38 league games for Crystal Palace while Andre Ayew featured 13 times for Nottingham Forest since joining on February 2, 2023.



