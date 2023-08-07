Proud of this amazing team - Partey reacts to Arsenal's Community Shield victory

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey with the Community Shield

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey is over the mood after winning his first silverware with Arsenal.

Partey was in action as Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalty shootouts to win the Community Shield.



The match took a dramatic turn when substitute Leandro Trossard scored a late equalizer, pushing the game into a thrilling penalty shootout. Arsenal scored four penalties to clinch the title, while Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri faltered from the spot.



After the game, Partey took to Instagram to express his elation and pride in being a part of the Arsenal team.



“Proud of being part of this amazing team! Big thanks to everyone supporting us,” wrote Partey on Instagram.

Partey's impact on Arsenal's success was evident last season when he played a crucial role in securing a Champions League spot for the club.





JNA/KPE