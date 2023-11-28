Provide evidence else I'll sue you - Fred Acheampong 'threatens' Ransford Osei over 2010 World Cup allegations

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, has threatened to sue former Black Stars player, Ransford Osei over the latter's claims that the former embezzled some $20,000 cash he gave him in the lead-up to the 2010 World Cup.

Fred Achie as he is known in the media space said in a statement released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, that he has never demanded nor received the aforementioned amount from Ransford Osei.



He dared the former Asante Kotoko striker to make all evidence regarding payment available else he would seek redress and cleansing of his reputation at the court.



"If he fails to provide the evidence to back up his absurd claims, I will be left with no choice than to use all legal means including the law courts to clear my name...," part of the statement reads.



"I never asked, nor received $20,000 from Ransford Osei for any purpose and hereby challenge him to provide the proof or retract and apologise."



Ransford Osei in his allegations claimed that he gave Fred Achie $20,000 to be given to some unnamed GFA officials as appreciation for his call-up to the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

The U-20 World Cup further claimed that former Ashanti Gold CEO refused to disburse the money which cost him a call-up for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



"He did something that really hurt me. It hit my soul, that is why I am saying this. He ended my career. When I came home, you said we need to do this and that. $20,000...This issue I've told so many significant people but you know in Ghana there is no truthfulness so sometimes I don't want to talk about it. He kept the money and didn't give it to the people," he said in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb.



Read the full statement from Fred Acheampong below



