Public Accounts Committee found no infractions against our head office - NSA

Prof. Peter Twumasi

In response to recent scrutiny, the National Sports Authority (NSA) reaffirmed its dedication to fostering sports development at the grassroots level and ensuring the readiness of stadiums for competitions.

Amidst heightened public debate, the NSA released an official statement outlining its unwavering commitment to its mission.



During a session with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), NSA Director-General Professor Peter Twumasi fielded inquiries regarding reported administrative irregularities.



However, PAC members expressed dissatisfaction with alleged interactions between the NSA Director-General and Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, as well as financial management practices.



In a notable development, the Public Accounts Committee issued a directive for the apprehension of the NSA Northern Region Director for purportedly neglecting to deposit 160,000 Ghana cedis into the designated Consolidated Trust Fund account.



In the official release, signed by the NSA's Public Relations Department, the authority reiterated its unwavering commitment to fulfilling all obligations despite the financial constraints it faces.

It also added that, “It must be noted that NO infractions were found against the Head Office of NSA in the 2022 Auditor General's Report discussed at the recent PAC meeting.”



