Pure quality - Asamoah Gyan react to Michael Essien's assist in Chelsea Legends' match

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has hailed former teammate Michael Essien for his majestic assist in Chelsea legend's big win over Bayern Legends in a charity game.

Essien assisted Tiago Mendez for Chelsea's fourth goal on the night with a sublime first-time pass over the top.



Gyan, commenting on a video of the assist on Twitter, stated that the assist is 'pure quality'.



Essien's assist has gone viral with Chelsea fans and Ghanaians hailing him for his talent and pulling off magnificent skills even in his old age.



Chelsea Legends walloped Bayern Legends 4-0 in a game that was meant to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and also celebrate late Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli.



Essien scored the opener with a brilliant header before John Terry, Gary Cahil, and Tiago added one each to complete the big win.



With Roberto di Matteo as head coach, Chelsea legends who featured include Frank Lebœuf, Hillario, Tiago Mendes, Gianfranco Zola, Michael Essien, Tore André Flo, Sam Hutchinson, Salomon Kalou, Carlo Cudicini, Danny Granville, John Harley, Pierluigi Casiraghi, John Terry, William Gallas, Claude Makelele, Ryan Bertrand, Florent Malouda, Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair, Eiður Guðjohnsen, Petr Čech, Gary Cahill, John Obi Mikel and Ramires.

Checkout Asamoah Gyan's reaction below





Pure quality — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 10, 2023

