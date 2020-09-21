Pyramids FC honour Ghana striker John Antwi for century of goals in the Egyptian top-flight

Ghana international John Antwi

Pyramids FC has honoured striker John Antwi for reaching a century of goals in all competitions in Egypt's top division.

The Ghanaian striker became the first foreigner to score 100 goals in Egyptian history on September 6, 2020 when he scored in an Egyptian Premier League fixture against El Gouna.



Antwi has now scored 102 goals for Egyptian clubs with 74 goals in the top-flight and the other 28 goals coming from other competitions including the Egypt Cup, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



The 28-year-old achieved the historic feat playing for four clubs.



The former Eleven Wise FC and Dreams FC star scored 35 goals whilst playing for Ismaily SC from 2012 to 2015.

He also netted 11 goals for giants Al Ahly SC between 2017 and 2018.



He further scored 40 goals for Misr El Makasa from August 2017 to July 2019 before leaving for moneybags Pyramids FC.



At Pyramids, the prolific attacker has scored 16 goals since joining them.



Antwi received the award on Sunday during the club's last training ahead of Monday's league clash against Haras El-Hodood.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.