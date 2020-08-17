Soccer News

Pyramids striker John Antwi provides assist on return from injury

Antwi is the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 70 goals

Ghanaian striker John Antwi returned to action after weeks on the sideline with rib injury and played a key role as Pyramids avoided defeat against Talae El-Gaish on Sunday.

Antwi played 45 minutes in the match which finished 2-2 with his assist helping Pyramids get the all-important equaliser in the 82nd minute.



The 28-year-old was brought on after halftime with El-Gaish, the away side leading by two goals.

His inclusion helped Pyramids gain control of the game and deservedly secured a point. The draw sees them remain second on the table.



