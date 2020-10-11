Qatar national football team arrive in Antalya ahead of Ghana friendly

The national football team of Qatar have landed in the Turkish city of Antalya ahead of their international friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 2022 World Cup hosts arrived on Saturday evening and will prepare on Sunday ahead of the game on Monday.



The Asian champions departed Doha with 25 players and the technical team.



They will play Ghana in Antalya as part of preparations ahead of the World Cup to be staged in their home country.



The Ghana national team have been in Turkey in the last few days preparing for next month's AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.

The team lost 3-0 on Friday night to African rivals Mali and will look to bounce back against Qatar.



Qatar replaced Equatorial Guinea for the friendly when the West Africans backed out in the eleventh hour due to travelling restrictions.



Coach C.K Akonnor will be hoping his team bounce back from the disastrous showing against Mali on Friday night.



