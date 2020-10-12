Qatar to wear a new jersey for Ghana clash

Qatar players in their new jersey

The Qatar national team will be in their new kits designed by Sports kit giant Nike, in today's international friendly game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The game will come off at the Mandara Sports Complex, Turkey.



The 2019 Asian Champions are returning to competitive action since December 2019 after losing to Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup.



Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas has named a 25-man squad ahead of the friendly encounter on Monday, October, 12.



The team arrived in Turkey on Saturday, October 10 to begin preparations ahead of the game.

???? | Glimpses from our ???????? national team’s training session in Antalya, as they prepare for tomorrow’s friendly against Ghana #QFA #Qatar pic.twitter.com/eBcHXkAudT — Qatar Football Association ???????? (@QFA_EN) October 11, 2020

