Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi

Seven Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi has announced that Qatar 2022 will be the last time the world will see him play at the FIFA World Cup.

The captain of the Argentina national team has been to the last four FIFA World Cup tournaments since making his debut as a 19-year-old in the 2006 edition hosted by Germany.



Lionel Messi has scored six goals and made five assists in 19 appearances while winning the silver medal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, having lost 1-0 to Germany in the finals.



Yet to win the biggest prize in association football, Messi has announced that regardless of what happens in Qatar, he wouldn't return to the Mundial in 2006, which will be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.



"It's my last World Cup, surely," he said.



Speaking to ESPNexternal-link, Messi added: "I'm counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?"

Messi made his international debut in 2005 and has gone on to make a total of 164 appearances for Argentina, scoring 90 goals.



