Qualifying for 2024 Olympic Games is non-negotiable, says Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram

Black Meteors

Ghana U23 assistant coach, Godwin Attram has stressed that qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games is a priority.

The Black Meteors of Ghana will be playing at the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament scheduled to kick off in Morocco on June 24.



At the tournament, Ghana will be fighting not only to lift the Cup but to also secure qualification for next year’s Olympics in France.



Speaking to Radio Gold, Coach Godwin Attram argued that qualification to the Olympic Games is non-negotiable.



“The country needs this tournament to qualify for France, it is very important, we haven’t been able to qualify for the tournament [for a long time] and it is very bad for a country like Ghana,” Godwin Attram said.

The Black Meteors assistant coach is hoping that some of the eligible Black Stars players will play for the Black Meteors at the U23 AFCON to increase the team’s chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games.



“So we hope that calling them to come and join, they will give their hearts out, play very well, listen to the technical team, and make something good out of it because it is good to be an Olympian,” Godwin Attram argued.



The U23 AFCON will be staged in Morocco from January 24 to July 8.



Ghana is in Group A with Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.