Qualifying for 2026 World Cup is a must - NPP Communicator tells Black Stars

Black Stars

New Patriotic Party(NPP) Communicator, Fredrick Kofi Ameyaw, has demanded that the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at all costs.

Speaking on TV3's Newday show, Ameyaw stated that Ghana cannot miss out on a World Cup that will be co-hosted by UES, Canada, and Mexico.



Without explaining his insistent on the team qualifying for the tournament, he said the players should be made aware that if there is any World Cup to miss, it should not be the 2026 edition.



"The Black Stars should be fully aware that the World Cup will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico; they cannot fail; they must qualify," Fredrick Kofi Ameyaw said.



Ghana have had a good start in the qualifiers, kicking off the series with a win over Madagascar in Kumasi.



They will face Comoros in the second round on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the quest to make it two out of two.

Ghana are in Group I of the qualifiers with Mali, Comoros, Chad, Central African Republic, and Madagascar.







