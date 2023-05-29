0
Qualifying to play in Europe next season a huge achievement - Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey FhJvcIRWQAIpLv7.jfif Brighton defender, Tariq Lamptey

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey beleives securing European football next season is a massive achievement for the club.

The Seagulls will play in the Europa League for the first time in the club's history under Roberto De Zerbi after steering the side to finish 6th on the league log.

According to Lamptey, it is exciting that Brighton will play in Europe for the first time.

"Qualifying to play in Europe is amazing," the Ghana defender told Citi Breakfast Show.

"It is the first time in the history of the club and it is very exciting to be part of this achievement," he added.

Lamptey was a livewire for Brighton until his injury against West Ham United that ruled him out of the season.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions and scored just once.

The former Chelsea right-back is expected to miss Ghana's matchday five game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month due to the injury.

