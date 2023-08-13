Quality of new signing Osah Bernardinho will help Medeama a lot - Coach Evans Adotey

Coach Evans Adotey

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Coach Evans Augustine Adotey has reacted to the signing of attacker Osah Bernardinho Tetteh.

According to him, the player with his quality and experience will help the Yellow and Mauve outfit very well.



“Bernardinho is an exciting forward who bring a wealth of experience and quality to bear on the team. We are happy to have concluded a deal with him. I am very confident about his quality and what he brings to this team. We look forward to a perfect working relationship that will bear fruits,” Coach Evans Augustine Adotey said as quoted by the website of Medeama SC.



The Ghana Premier League champions announced the permanent signing of Osah Bernardinho Tetteh on Sunday, August 13.

The forward has inked a three-year deal in a move from Ghanaian lower-tie outfit Attram de Visser.



He is one of numerous signings arriving at Medeama SC this summer ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.