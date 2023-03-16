3
Quota system needed to get local players into Black Stars - Bismark Kobi Mensah

Kobi Mensah Bismark Kobi Mensah, head coach of Accra Great Olympics

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bismark Kobi Mensah head coach of Accra Great Olympics says a policy needs to be created that will compel the Black Stars coach to select some players in the domestic league.

There are no domestic-based players in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's twenty-five-man squad to face Angola at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23rd.

Some football commentators have urged Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to explain why he did not include any domestic-based player in his squad.

"And they also ask me about which of the players I think he can play but before then I even said that they should make it a policy that if they will call Black Stars players at least one percent of the call ups should come from the local league," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"So that policy when created any coach that comes he will want to select players he thinks they will help him but if it is a policy he will have to factor in that policy,"

