RAG president explains why officiating has been poor this season

President for Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah

The President for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah, says most of the referees now do not attend review meetings after games resulting in poor performance from some referees.

Officiating has been the main problem in the second round of the league with clubs, players, and administrators complaining about the performance of referees.



Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako, Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto, Dreams FC coach Viric and a host of others have all complained bitterly about poor officiating in the league in the ongoing campaign.



Happy Sports got in touch with referee Joe Debrah to explain the reason behind the abysmal performance of some referees which is destroying the beauty of the game.



According to Joe Debrah, most of the referees officiating in the league do not attend meetings for their performance to be assessed.

“The problem is that they think they are FA referees so they don’t attend training and reviews. Yet still, they get matches to officiate from the GFA. So we are not able to correct them when there is an error”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Joe Debrah also disputed the report that the mass promotion of new referees to the system has led to the problem of poor officiating.



“I don’t agree with referee Raman because all the referees that were promoted are performing very well. Since Normalisation time some of these referees have performed very well”, he added.