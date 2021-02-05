RB Leipzig chase youngster Brian Brobbey

Striker, Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey's future might lie in Germany, according to Voetbal International, with RB Leipzig aiming to sign the striker. Talks between the Bundesliga side and the player's representative have also been conducted.

On Wednesday, Ajax announced Brobbey was not going to sign a new contract at the club, with the talented 19-year-old expected to become a free-agent in the summer.



Previously, Borussia Dortmund had been linked to Brobbey, and according to reports his agent Mino Raiola has offered him to some Serie A clubs.

Ajax in their statement on Wednesday revealed that they did everything to keep him at Ajax.



“We think it is too bad and have done everything to keep him at Ajax longer. He has chosen to play football elsewhere after the summer. It’s difficult for me to accept, but it’s his decision. Brian is still under contract with us for a few months, if we need him the trainers will call on him,” Marc Overmars said on the club’s website