RC Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku explains reason behind his easy integration into the Black Stars

RC Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

RC Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has detailed his integration into the Ghana senior national team.

Djiku earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars for the double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar last week.



The 26-year-old played full throttle in both games and capped it with excellent performances.



His arrival appears to have signaled a new dawn in the West African giants team ahead of crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The France-born defender explained he was able to hit the ground running with the four-time Africa champions due to the large number of French-speaking players in the squad.



"It went very well! We know the atmosphere of Africa, we know that the players like to laugh, I did not have too many doubts about my ability to integrate well. I already knew some players like Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux defender), but also the Ayew brothers ... They played in France for a long time, we exchanged a lot. As soon as I had a problem or a question, I would go through them. It really made my integration easier.



Djiku missed Strasbourg's 3-2 loss to Olympique Lyon over the weekend through suspension but will surely be reinstated into the squad when they travel to Brest on Sunday.