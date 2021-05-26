RITE Sports to roll out Football 45

Rite Sports are out with a new football program

Source: Rite Sports

Award-winning sports event management company RITE Sports Limited is primed to add another exciting venture to its already glittering forte in the corridors of tertiary institutions in Ghana.

The Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship is wildly celebrated and in the coming weeks, the excitement goes up a notch as the company launches a new football related event.



Dubbed FOOTBALL 45, the event seeks to test the skills of footballers from our universities in dribbling, shooting, passing accuracy and quizzes.



Interested university students are entreated to form teams with each team consisting of two males and a female; 25 teams in all are expected to participate in the main program after auditioning.



Head of RITE Sports, Yaw Sakyi Afari, noted that “FOOTBALL 45 will highlight the sound fundamentals needed to be an excellent footballer and also entertain sports fans via selected social media platforms and local channels. Participants selected from various tertiary institution will be taken through various exercises to test their football skills and the winning team goes home smiling”.

A select group of experienced coaches will oversee the selection process and the successful teams will battle for the grand prize of 5,000 Ghana Cedis. Interested persons are entreated to send their names, pictures, locations and institutions to ritesportsgh@gmail.com before June 9, 2021.



The event will be produced in line with COVID 19 related safety protocols. As such, there will be no fans in attendance and all personnel involved will adhere strictly to such protocols.



Highlights and interesting updates on FOOTBALL 45 would be made available on “RITESportsLtd” on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and “RITESportsAfrica” on YouTube.



